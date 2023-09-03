Schlumberger Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

SLB opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,805 shares of company stock worth $7,413,473. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

