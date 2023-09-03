SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) vs. WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Financial Contrast

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. WisdomTree pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. WisdomTree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares WisdomTree and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $313.49 million 3.52 $50.68 million $0.72 10.19 SEI Investments $1.89 billion 4.35 $475.47 million $2.96 20.95

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24% SEI Investments 21.19% 22.39% 19.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67 SEI Investments 1 3 1 0 2.00

WisdomTree currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Summary

SEI Investments beats WisdomTree on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.