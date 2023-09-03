Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1195 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Sims Price Performance

Shares of SMSMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Sims has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.