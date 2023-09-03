Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 125,643 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 226.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.50 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

