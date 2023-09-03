SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $1,254,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,568,475.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $1,254,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,568,475.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $3,226,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $172.66 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

