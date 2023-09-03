Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $270.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.44.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

