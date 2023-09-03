SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

