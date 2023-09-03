Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.49% of Surgery Partners worth $239,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.