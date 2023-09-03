SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $42.93 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

