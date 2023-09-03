SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 431.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

