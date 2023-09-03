SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $62.80 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

