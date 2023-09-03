SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.