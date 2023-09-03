SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $227,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $524.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.32 and a 200-day moving average of $496.97.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

