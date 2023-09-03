SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $54,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $73,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,866,000 after buying an additional 10,356,280 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,096,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $23,765,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,804,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 7,523,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.02 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

