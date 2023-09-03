SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 563.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.9 %

BMI stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.16 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

