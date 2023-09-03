SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 425.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.41. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile

Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

