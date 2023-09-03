SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,349 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 193.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $201.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

