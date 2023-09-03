SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %
DE opened at $418.90 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.17 and its 200-day moving average is $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
