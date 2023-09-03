SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Blackstone stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

