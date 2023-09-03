SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 13,544 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Barclays by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 1,124.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BCS decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.55 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.