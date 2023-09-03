SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,598,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 137,242 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JBT opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.