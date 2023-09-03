T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

