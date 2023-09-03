Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 3,593,286 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,102,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

