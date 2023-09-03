Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

