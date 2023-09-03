Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 683,316 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 318,579 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile



Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

