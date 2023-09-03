Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.71.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

