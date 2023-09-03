The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

Clorox stock opened at $155.24 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

