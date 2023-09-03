The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 459,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 119,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

