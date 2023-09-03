Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.61 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $671.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

