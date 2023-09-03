Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,256 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.35.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

