Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,037 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

