Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.77

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.77 and traded as high as C$9.86. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 139,431 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$389.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$208.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5225694 EPS for the current year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.