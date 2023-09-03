United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UAL opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.