Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

