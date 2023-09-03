Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 134,275 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.50% of Blueprint Medicines worth $231,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

