Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 28,829 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.82% of New York Times worth $244,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYT opened at $44.29 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

