Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,671,257 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of Vale worth $179,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4056 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VALE

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.