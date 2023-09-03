Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,295,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.85% of MGIC Investment worth $186,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,295,000 after buying an additional 3,463,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

