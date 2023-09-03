Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $181,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $453.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

