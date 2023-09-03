Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.67% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $182,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

