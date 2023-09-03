Wellington Management Group LLP Has $240.41 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,492 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.88% of Eversource Energy worth $240,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

