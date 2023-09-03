Wellington Management Group LLP Has $248.87 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $248,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $532.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

