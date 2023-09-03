Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.10% of Bumble worth $179,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bumble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $5,390,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bumble by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 2,546.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 376,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 361,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.57.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

