Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.67% of Ferguson worth $200,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 34.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6,353.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.51. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $164.00.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

