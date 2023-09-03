Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 7.10% of Freshpet worth $226,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.3 %

FRPT stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

