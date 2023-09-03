Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 687,376 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $233,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $36,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after buying an additional 364,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.6 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

