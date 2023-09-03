Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 137,088 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.96% of Bio-Techne worth $228,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,786,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.76 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.