Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,468,594 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,468,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.08% of Pembina Pipeline worth $192,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,275,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,233,000 after purchasing an additional 440,185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,620,000 after purchasing an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,501,000 after purchasing an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

