Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 42,908 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.00% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $182,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $144,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $44,363,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

