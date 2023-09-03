Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 486,147 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.48% of PACCAR worth $182,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.52 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

